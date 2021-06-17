checkAd

CareDx CEO Reg Seeto to Present at AAKP 4th Annual Policy Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Reg Seeto will present on technology that enables transplant patient care at the AAKP 2021 Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that Reg Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx, will present "Improving Access to Transplant Care: Telehealth & Technology to Enable Patients Along the Transplant Journey," at the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) 4th Annual Policy Summit, which will be held virtually on June 17, 2021.

Reg Seeto will be presenting on the growing need for telehealth solutions, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has led to innovative solutions like RemoTraC, an at-home blood draw service, AlloCare, a transplant specific patient care app to empower patients to better manage their overall care, and Tx Connect, a cloud-based solution that helps more patients being placed on the referral list for transplant.

"Telehealth has proven to be critically important for transplant patients over the past year, especially with the added risk of COVID-19," said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. "At CareDx, we continue to drive new technologies that improve access to care throughout the patient journey."

"As a matter of principle, AAKP is a staunch advocate for kidney patient consumer care choice of, and access to, innovations for the timely diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases, including those delivered by telemedicine," states Richard Knight, president of AAKP and kidney transplant recipient. "As the premier kidney patient organization in America, with the largest membership of kidney transplant patients, AAKP has carefully analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the patient community and believes telemedicine and key medical innovations, such as those provided by CareDx, Inc., have set a new standard of care for patient-centered medicine. We are honored to have CareDx CEO Reginald Seeto as a presenter at our National Policy Summit and appreciate the support CareDx has provided since our 2018 Inaugural Summit."

To learn more about AAKP's Fourth Annual Policy Summit, visit https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/public-policy-summit/

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
investor@caredx.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx CEO Reg Seeto to Present at AAKP 4th Annual Policy Summit Reg Seeto will present on technology that enables transplant patient care at the AAKP 2021 SummitSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus