XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We thank Inbound Logistics for recognizing XPO’s commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of our operations. We continue to explore innovative ways to operate as a more sustainable company, which helps our customers achieve their green objectives as well.”

GREENWICH, Conn., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine — marking the sixth straight year the company has been honored as an industry leader in sustainability.

XPO is one of 75 companies honored by Inbound Logistics in 2021 for helping shippers maintain environmentally conscious supply chain operations. Details about the company’s logistics automation, fleet emission technologies, sustainable packaging and other environmental initiatives can be found in its Sustainability Report .

About XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About the GXO spin-off

XPO intends to spin off its logistics segment in the third quarter of 2021 as GXO Logistics, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation would create independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO would be the second largest contract logistics company in the world, and XPO would be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. For more information, visit gxo.com .