Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Emma Lundberg, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Human Protein Atlas director and spatial proteomics pioneer brings deep expertise in human cell biology, bioimaging, and artificial intelligence to company seeking to comprehensively quantify the proteome

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the appointment of Emma Lundberg, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), effective today.

Dr. Lundberg brings more than a decade of experience at the interface of affinity reagents, bioimaging, proteomics, and artificial intelligence. She is currently Professor in cell biology proteomics at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden, and Director of the Cell Atlas of the Human Protein Atlas, an international proteomics and cell mapping project. Dr. Lundberg has co-authored key scientific publications on the human proteome, cell biology, imaging, and their use of emerging technologies including deep learning and massive-scale citizen science. She is a former visiting Associate Professor at Stanford School of Medicine and the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub.

“A true pioneer in the field of spatial proteomics, Emma continues to unveil fundamental aspects of human cell biology that are vital to understanding and addressing disease,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “We are pleased to welcome her to our SAB as we seek to unlock the complexity of the proteome and significantly advance the way we research and understand human health.”

Dr. Lundberg also holds the position of Director of the Cell Profiling facility at the Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) in Sweden. An advocate of citizen science, Dr. Lundberg founded game development company Mindforce Game Lab in 2017 to advance the use of gaming for science and health applications including personalized medicine and mental health. She received her M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biotechnology from KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

“Nautilus’ exceptional leadership team and SAB are uniquely capable of introducing the first large-scale, single-molecule platform designed to comprehensively quantify the proteome,” said Dr. Lundberg. “I’m thrilled to join their mission to democratize access to the proteome with breakthrough speed, simplicity, accuracy, and versatility that can revolutionize biomedical research from clinical diagnostics and therapeutics to basic science research.”

