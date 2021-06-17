West Mining Corp. Engages Coast Mountain Geological For Gold Project Exploration

“The Company looks forward to working with CMG on the project as we continue to add to our portfolio of precious metals” Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Coast Mountain Geological Ltd (CMG) for exploration work at the Company’s 100% owned Spanish Mountain West gold project in southern-central British Columbia. The program is underway with the CMG team mobilized and in the field.

Spanish Mountain Background and Targets

The ~1032 ha road-accessible property comprises a grouping of four mineral tenures (the “Property”) in proximity to the Spanish Mountain Gold Deposit located approximately 65 km east of Williams Lake, B.C, near to Likely, B.C. Three separate targets have been generated on the Property as follow-up work to historical exploration in the area, with the goal of discovering either high-grade quartz vein hosted gold or bulk tonnage sediment hosted gold as seen at Spanish Mountain.

The Oscar North target covers ground similar in geology and elevation to the recent Oscar gold discovery immediately to the south, wherein soil and rock samples collected during the 2006/2007 field season by Skygold Ventures personnel (ARIS 30144A) outlined a 150 m long soil anomaly with corresponding pyritic black argillite/phyllite rock samples assaying up to 2.11 ppm Au. Reportedly, sampling uphill and downhill did not produce similar results, suggesting the favorable horizon may be constrained to a specific elevation. A comprehensive soil grid has been planned to cover as much of this prospective corresponding horizon as possible.

The Spanish Lake target was staked to potentially expand upon an historical (ARIS 30144A) 300 m long >100 ppb Au-in-soil anomaly located immediately west and adjacent to the West Mining’s tenure. Intersection points between NE and NW-trending structures are identified as important mineral controls at Spanish Mountain, and the historical soil anomaly mentioned above can be interpreted to occur near one of these intersections, based on the orientation of nearby creeks. The planned grid covers ground with a notable NNE-trending gully that sharply deflects NW upslope, potentially representing another intersection point. Dense soil sample coverage and detailed prospecting will be carried out.