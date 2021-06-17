checkAd

OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $1.80 per Share of Class A Common Stock

BUFORD, Ga., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend of $1.80 per share to holders of its Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (“Class A Common Stock”). The dividend will be payable on July 19, 2021 to holders of Class A Common Stock of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021.

Additionally, One Water Marine Holdings, LLC (“OneWater LLC”) approved a distribution to its unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021, including OneWater Inc., payable in cash in the amount of $1.80 per unit in OneWater LLC on July 19, 2021.

“Since going public, we have experienced growth and strong cash flows, while at the same time expanding our portfolio and executing on our acquisition strategy. As evidenced by our announcement earlier this week, the pipeline of acquisition opportunities remains active, and we are committed to advancing our M&A strategy to further enhance our leadership position in the market,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

