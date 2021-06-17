Imara Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Real Impact Grants Program to Support People Affected by Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the grant recipients of its second annual Real Impact community support initiative. This program, which includes grant funding to support nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families impacted by sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia, awarded 30 grants to CBOs in 16 states totaling $150,000. The grant funding was increased by $25,000 from 2020 , the program’s inaugural year.

“We are proud of the positive effects the Real Impact program has had on the health and lives of patients, their families, and their local communities to date,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Expanding the program for its second year reflects our continued commitment to foster innovative ideas and let local community organizations further accomplish their goals of supporting people affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Grant applications were assessed based on metrics including clear identification of an unmet need, plan of execution, level of impact within the target community and proposed measures of success. Importantly, each grant committee consisted of external reviewers and decisions to fund applications were made independent of Imara’s executive officers. Of the 30 awards, 10 of the selected programs focus on social drivers that can impact quality of life; 9 others support virtual programing and 11 will fund organizational capacity enhancements.

“Crescent Foundation is very appreciative to receive funding through the Imara Real Impact Grant program to help support our One Gene, One Life program,” said Kyle Smith, CEO and Co-Founder at the Crescent Foundation. “The One Gene, One Life program focuses on highlighting the needs of the sickle cell disease community to future medical practitioners. We’re eager to continue this work and shed biases and lessen stigmas associated with sickle cell disease.”