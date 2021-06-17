checkAd

Imara Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Real Impact Grants Program to Support People Affected by Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Imara has continued and expanded the program to award 30 grants totaling $150,000 to fund nonprofit, community-based organizations supporting individuals with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the grant recipients of its second annual Real Impact community support initiative. This program, which includes grant funding to support nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families impacted by sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia, awarded 30 grants to CBOs in 16 states totaling $150,000. The grant funding was increased by $25,000 from 2020, the program’s inaugural year.

“We are proud of the positive effects the Real Impact program has had on the health and lives of patients, their families, and their local communities to date,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Expanding the program for its second year reflects our continued commitment to foster innovative ideas and let local community organizations further accomplish their goals of supporting people affected by sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Grant applications were assessed based on metrics including clear identification of an unmet need, plan of execution, level of impact within the target community and proposed measures of success. Importantly, each grant committee consisted of external reviewers and decisions to fund applications were made independent of Imara’s executive officers. Of the 30 awards, 10 of the selected programs focus on social drivers that can impact quality of life; 9 others support virtual programing and 11 will fund organizational capacity enhancements.

“Crescent Foundation is very appreciative to receive funding through the Imara Real Impact Grant program to help support our One Gene, One Life program,” said Kyle Smith, CEO and Co-Founder at the Crescent Foundation. “The One Gene, One Life program focuses on highlighting the needs of the sickle cell disease community to future medical practitioners. We’re eager to continue this work and shed biases and lessen stigmas associated with sickle cell disease.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imara Announces Recipients of the Second Annual Real Impact Grants Program to Support People Affected by Rare Genetic Blood Disorders Imara has continued and expanded the program to award 30 grants totaling $150,000 to fund nonprofit, community-based organizations supporting individuals with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemiaBOSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Imara …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus