Lantronix Drives Development of Smart Industrial Solutions That Increase Safety and Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, is driving the design and development of artificial intelligence-driven solutions, including Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat and Youbiquo augmented reality smart glasses. Guardhat Communicator was among Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2020 .

“Propelled by Lantronix’s Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions and engineering services, new technologies utilizing artificial intelligence are bringing safety, efficiency and intelligence to industrial products,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “From smart hardhats to augmented reality glasses, Lantronix is on the frontier of an industrial AIoT revolution.”

Worldwide revenues for the artificial intelligence (AI) market, including software, hardware, and services, are forecast to reach $554.3 billion USD in total revenues by 2024 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 percent, according to the latest release of the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Tracker.

Supporting developers in meeting the demand for artificial intelligence-driven smart industrial solutions, Lantronix products and engineering services help:

Reduce total cost of development

Easily customize capabilities

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Get to production and general availability faster

Deliver a comprehensive, globally certified solution



Case Study: Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat Revolutionizes the Safety of Industrial Workers by Connecting Users With Remote Command Centers

Lantronix’s IoT wireless connectivity and power management technologies have been integrated into the Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat. The smart communicating hardhat connects workers with a remote command center via sensors, camera and microphones to improve worker safety.

Challenge: Deliver Globally Certified Connected Product

To ensure the safety of industrial workers, the innovative creators of Guardhat re-envisioned the hardhat as a wearable device at the edge of an end-to-end industrial safety system while ensuring security for device, communications and updates.