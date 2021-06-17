Brady Corporation Acquires Code Corp. and Announces Webcast Regarding Recent Acquisitions

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady”) announced today that it has acquired The Code Corporation (“Code” or the “Company”) for approximately $173 million. Brady will fund the transaction with cash on hand as well as with borrowings on its existing revolving line of credit. Code has forecasted sales of approximately $50 million for Brady’s first full fiscal year of ownership, which is for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady anticipates EBITDA from Code of approximately $10 million for the first full fiscal year ending July 31, 2022, inclusive of integration-related costs.



Code specializes in high-quality barcode scanners and the associated software to power track-and-trace applications. The Company was founded more than 20 years ago and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The majority of Code’s sales are into the U.S. healthcare industry. The Company also has a growing product offering of barcode scanners designed for industrial track-and-trace applications. Brady is a leader in high-performance niche application industrial printers and materials, and the acquisition of Code will better position Brady as a full-service provider of industrial track-and-trace applications.