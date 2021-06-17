Oncorus Appoints Eric Rubin, M.D. to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Eric Rubin, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Rubin brings to Oncorus an expansive 30-year academic and industry career in cancer drug development, including his oncology leadership roles at Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, where he currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Oncology. As previously announced, the terms of Robert Kirkman, M.D. and Cameron Wheeler, Ph.D. as members of Oncorus’ Board of Directors ended upon the conclusion of the company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on June 16, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our Board as we progress our pipeline of viral immunotherapies engineered for systemic activity,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Oncorus. “We look forward to the initial readout later this year from our ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONCR-177, our lead oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) candidate, and we are continuing to advance our recently nominated novel Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy candidates toward the clinic. Eric’s contributions to the oncology field, including his pioneering work at Merck in immuno-oncology, has truly helped transform the care of cancer patients. We look forward to his insights and guidance as we work with urgency to realize the full potential of viral immunotherapies for cancer patients.”

Dr. Ashburn continued, “On behalf of the entire Oncorus team, I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Bob and Cam for their service on and many contributions to our Board and our company.”

Oncorus is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu)- and intravenously (IV)-administered viral immunotherapies for multiple solid tumor indications with significant unmet needs based on its oHSV and Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy Platforms. Oncorus is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of ONCR-177, an iTu-administered oHSV viral immunotherapy, for the treatment of solid tumors, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1-therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). ONCR-177 uniquely retains the ability to avoid interferon challenge and is armed with five immune-modulatory payloads. With its lead IV-administered Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, Oncorus’ pioneering IV-administered approach involves encapsulating the genomes of RNA viruses known to kill cancer cells (i.e., oncolytic viruses, or OVs) in a lipid nanoparticle, or LNP, creating a Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy. ONCR-021 encodes an optimized strain of Coxsackievirus A21 (CVA21), and ONCR-788 encodes a modified version of the Seneca Valley Virus (SVV).