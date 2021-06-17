Alm. Brand investigating strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv & Pension

In continuation of the conclusion of a conditional agreement on the fully-financed acquisition of Codan’s Danish business and the previous sale of Alm. Brand Bank, Alm. Brand A/S has decided to investigate strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv & Pension.

The investigation is intended to identify the strategic alternative, including potentially a sale of the company or formation of strategic partnerships, that from an overall perspective will create the strongest market position for the Alm. Brand Group.

Alm. Brand Liv & Pension is one of the market’s most well-run pension companies with stable, high earnings and return on equity. Alm. Brand Liv & Pension had total pension assets of DKK 16.9 billion at 31 December 2020 and reported a pre-tax profit of DKK 135 million for the full year.

Additional information will be released as and when available.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002



Press:

Head of Media Relations

Maria Lindeberg

Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

