Alm. Brand investigating strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv & Pension

Announcement no. 13/2021

Alm. Brand investigating strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv & Pension

In continuation of the conclusion of a conditional agreement on the fully-financed acquisition of Codan’s Danish business and the previous sale of Alm. Brand Bank, Alm. Brand A/S has decided to investigate strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv & Pension.

The investigation is intended to identify the strategic alternative, including potentially a sale of the company or formation of strategic partnerships, that from an overall perspective will create the strongest market position for the Alm. Brand Group.

Alm. Brand Liv & Pension is one of the market’s most well-run pension companies with stable, high earnings and return on equity. Alm. Brand Liv & Pension had total pension assets of DKK 16.9 billion at 31 December 2020 and reported a pre-tax profit of DKK 135 million for the full year.

Additional information will be released as and when available.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
        
Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

