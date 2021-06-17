BioAdaptives Inks Agreement With UK-Based Internet Marketer

Fedr8tion’s 11 million affiliate members enjoy special product pricing and other discounts along with access to game play. Under the Agreement, Fedr8tion provides special membership pricing and featured product placement for BioAdaptives nutraceuticals along with affiliate marketing benefits; BioAdaptives gains “run of the site” access to Fedr8tion’s membership database and a potentially significant new market along with key introductions to the e-gaming community. J Ramsdell Consulting and The Dropup Agency will coordinate social media content for these customers.

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced a Licensing and Co-Marketing Agreement with The Fedr8tion Ltd., a UK-based software development and marketing company. Fedr8tion operates ther8store.com, an affiliate membership discount site. Affiliate members also participate in Fedr8tion’s proprietary e-sports tournaments and league play.

Josh Ramsdell, owner of J Ramsdell Consulting, stated, “Fedr8tion’s 11 million affiliate members come to their program from leading banks, insurance companies and employee benefit programs. They get great discounts on popular restaurants, travel, and consumer products and BioAdaptives will be one of a handful of wellness products featured on their site. Additionally, our access to an active e-gaming/simulated sports community will open up a new, young markets for pain and brain-booster products.”

Fedr8tion’s e-gaming/simulated sports portal permits players to join or set up leagues for popular games, including American football, basketball, combat sports and, in the near future, auto racing. Game play includes management and other strategy or coaching decisions and then actual game, match or race simulated events in active competition. Events are streamed publicly on the internet or displayed via internet channels on smart TVs along with play-by-play, analysis and commentary.

Fedr8tion’s Chairman, Damion Greef, added, “We work hard identifying products and services to provide quality for our members and look forward to introducing them to BioAdaptives. I’m especially interested in applying traditional advertising techniques promoting these products in simulated sports events, and introducing our gaming community to these non-stimulant nootropic formulations.”