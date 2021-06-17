checkAd

ROBIT HAS PURCHASED A PATENTED PRODUCT INVENTION

ROBIT PLC          PRESS RELEASE          17 JUNE 2021 AT 2.00 P.M.
           
ROBIT HAS PURCHASED A PATENTED PRODUCT INVENTION

Robit has in the recent years strengthened and grown its position in the construction industry and particularly in piling and supporting business. As a part of this development Robit has purchased a product invention and related patents from Tri-Mach Oy, a Finnish company manufacturing piling products.

This novelty applies particularly in drilling and installing large piles. As the current trend indicates, the diameter of piles is increasing up to two meters. Robit believes that this novelty suits well in the current market development and provides significant benefits to the customers compared to their existing solutions.

Robit has started a pilot project to launch the product in the market as well as will initiate product tests in cooperation with its key customers.

Robit has globally a strong market position as well as wide knowledge in the construction industry and particularly in customer solutions of piling and supporting business. This sector comprises a considerable part of Robit’s DTH business area and its growth strategy.

The value of the purchase is not significant and thus, is not disclosed by the parties.


ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

Attachment





