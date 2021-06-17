Akoustis Receives WiFi 6E Design Win from New Tier-1 Customer

The new router design will use four 5.5 GHz and four 6.5 GHz XBAW coexistence filters for a tri-band multi-user, multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) router. The 5.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 1-3 spectrum of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 5-8 spectrum. The Company expects the new router to enter production in early 2022.

Charlotte, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that its patented XBAW filters are being designed into a new enterprise-class WiFi 6E router platform from a tier-1 WiFi OEM.

Dave Aichele, EVP of Business Development of Akoustis, stated, “The momentum in WiFi 6E continues to build for Akoustis given our market-leading performance in BAW filters at high frequency and with wide bandwidth that enable simultaneous radio operation between the full UNII 1-3 bands and UNII 5-8 bands.” Mr. Aichele continued, “We expect continuing success in WiFi 6E with our 5.5/6.5 GHz and 5.6/6.6 GHz solutions as they offer the greatest flexibility, spectrum use and signal selectivity in a micro-acoustic filter form factor.

In April 2020, the FCC announced the approval of 5.9 to 7.1 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989. The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval will create another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FCC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use. As spectrum is scarce, many nations are limited in the amount of new, available unlicensed spectrum above 6 GHz. This is driving great demand for high-performance coexistence filters that allow the use of all available spectrum.