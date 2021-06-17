checkAd

American Lithium provides update on its Plan of Operations for TLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to provide an update on recent developments at its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project located close to Tonopah, Nevada (“TLC”).

Highlights:

  • The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has confirmed that American Lithium’s Plan of Operations, submitted in January 2021, (the “PO”) has been accepted for review and is deemed complete
  • Biological and Cultural Baseline Surveys prepared by American Lithium, in conjunction with EM Strategies Inc. of Reno, conducted in 2020 confirmed that “no species or habitat protected under the Endangered Species Act are present within the Project Area”.
  • BLM has confirmed that a standard Environmental Assessment (“EA”) is sufficient for approval of this PO. Approval of PO anticipated within 3 months, enabling next phase of development.
  • Next phase at TLC to include a drill program of up to 95 drill holes to extend, expand and upgrade existing resource and complete up to 5 test pits for metallurgical bulk sampling.
  • Company remains focused on becoming a secure, sustainable, environmentally responsible supplier of battery-grade lithium products for the North American Battery / EV markets.
  • Strong alignment with 100-Day Review focused on strengthening Critical Supply Chains, including domestic lithium supply, recently announced by The White House.

Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer & Director of American Lithium stated, “We are very pleased that the BLM has accepted the Company’s Plan of Operations as complete. This is a key step towards the approval of the PO and the launch of the next phase of development and operations at TLC. The proactive and early steps taken by the Company to ensure that no major environmental issues exist at TLC are helping us move the project ahead as quickly as possible and differentiate us positively from several other claystone projects in Nevada.

At the same time, securing water rights for TLC early in the process, while recognizing the need to be as water efficient as possible and to minimize impacts to the land and water surrounding TLC, has also shown our commitment to be as environmentally responsible as possible and the retaining of Minviro further underlines this commitment. Our focus is not only on implementing a flowsheet to produce battery-grade lithium products at TLC which is as cost-effective as possible but also one that minimizes any potential environmental impacts. Our flow-sheet design work and process engineering continue at a fast pace while we await approval of the PO and the launch of the next phase of drilling.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Lithium provides update on its Plan of Operations for TLC VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to provide an update on recent developments at its Tonopah Lithium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus