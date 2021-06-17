American Lithium provides update on its Plan of Operations for TLC

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has confirmed that American Lithium’s Plan of Operations, submitted in January 2021, (the “PO”) has been accepted for review and is deemed complete

Biological and Cultural Baseline Surveys prepared by American Lithium, in conjunction with EM Strategies Inc. of Reno, conducted in 2020 confirmed that “no species or habitat protected under the Endangered Species Act are present within the Project Area”.

BLM has confirmed that a standard Environmental Assessment (“EA”) is sufficient for approval of this PO. Approval of PO anticipated within 3 months, enabling next phase of development.

Next phase at TLC to include a drill program of up to 95 drill holes to extend, expand and upgrade existing resource and complete up to 5 test pits for metallurgical bulk sampling.

Company remains focused on becoming a secure, sustainable, environmentally responsible supplier of battery-grade lithium products for the North American Battery / EV markets.

Strong alignment with 100-Day Review focused on strengthening Critical Supply Chains, including domestic lithium supply, recently announced by The White House.

Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer & Director of American Lithium stated, “We are very pleased that the BLM has accepted the Company’s Plan of Operations as complete. This is a key step towards the approval of the PO and the launch of the next phase of development and operations at TLC. The proactive and early steps taken by the Company to ensure that no major environmental issues exist at TLC are helping us move the project ahead as quickly as possible and differentiate us positively from several other claystone projects in Nevada.

At the same time, securing water rights for TLC early in the process, while recognizing the need to be as water efficient as possible and to minimize impacts to the land and water surrounding TLC, has also shown our commitment to be as environmentally responsible as possible and the retaining of Minviro further underlines this commitment. Our focus is not only on implementing a flowsheet to produce battery-grade lithium products at TLC which is as cost-effective as possible but also one that minimizes any potential environmental impacts. Our flow-sheet design work and process engineering continue at a fast pace while we await approval of the PO and the launch of the next phase of drilling.