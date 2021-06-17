Teleste supplies train displays to Alstom for PRASA in South Africa

Teleste will supply its on-board displays to Alstom for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) in South Africa. The agreement between the companies covers LED displays which will be manufactured in Finland and delivered to South Africa during 2022 - 2028. The total value of the delivery is expected to be around 10 million euros.

The displays, including front, lateral and interior displays, will be deployed in approximately 400 trainsets. The trains are manufactured for PRASA by Alstom’s South African consortium Gibela.





