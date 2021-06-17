checkAd

Teleste supplies train displays to Alstom for PRASA in South Africa

TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS   17.6.2021 at 14:00


Teleste supplies train displays to Alstom for PRASA in South Africa

Teleste will supply its on-board displays to Alstom for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) in South Africa. The agreement between the companies covers LED displays which will be manufactured in Finland and delivered to South Africa during 2022 - 2028. The total value of the delivery is expected to be around 10 million euros.

The displays, including front, lateral and interior displays, will be deployed in approximately 400 trainsets. The trains are manufactured for PRASA by Alstom’s South African consortium Gibela.


About Teleste 
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





