GCN, a GameSquare Company, Announces New Commercial Partnership with Crossovr Collective and The Drew League

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that The Drew League’s (“The Drew”) sponsorship, brand marketing and creative content agency, Crossovr Collective (“Crossovr”), co-founded by Stephen Rawlins and Walter Brock have brought in partners Gaming Community Network (“GCN”) and GameSquare to help broaden The Drew’s visibility and engagement opportunities to their growing global audience. Through the partnership, Crossovr and GCN intend to help elevate The Drew’s fan engagement not only through live event viewership, but also with fans who have been engaging with The Drew on various platforms across social media, many of whom may have previously engaged with the brand through the now discontinued game franchise, NBA Live, where The Drew was featured. Additionally, through the partnership, GCN and GameSquare plan to work with Crossovr to launch the first ever Drew E-League this season, where fans are expected to be able to experience The Drew through Live Game Play. Past participants in The Drew have included many notable players such as Lebron James, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Klay Thompson, and Kobe Bryant.



“Partnering with GCN, and the GameSquare family of companies, is an amazing opportunity for The Drew League to engage with over 165 million fans within the GameSquare network globally,” said Steph Rawlins, co-founder of Crossovr Collective. “I am excited that The Drew will finally be able to meet fans on new media platforms with a leading online presence where The Drew has previously been under-represented.”

“The Drew League is an incredible organization, and I am looking forward to another great summer of basketball in California,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We are excited to lean into this partnership over the next 10 weeks of competition and year-round to engage the 2.3 billion online viewers that The Drew attracts over a typical 12-week summer schedule. We are looking forward to bringing GCN’s depth of experience to enhancing engagement and GameSquare’s global reach with its portfolio companies in the USA, Europe, Asia and Latin America.”