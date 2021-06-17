checkAd

XORTX Welcomes Jaqueline Le Saux to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Le Saux to the Company’s board of directors and the resignation of Allan Williams. Ms. Le Saux is a seasoned Canadian health care legal executive who has held senior positions at large and small public and private life science companies. Jacqueline’s legal experience is focused on securities, pharmaceutical regulatory and intellectual property law.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO of XORTX stated, “Jaqueline Le Saux brings to the XORTX board of directors an experienced legal and strategic perspective and a track record of success in value creation, risk management and ethics and corporate governance. We are pleased to gain the depth of talent and experience that she will bring to our board,” Dr. Davidoff added, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, we thank Allan Williams for his many contributions on behalf of XORTX and recognize the important positive impact Allan has had on the growth and success of the company to date.”

Jacqueline Le Saux commented, “It is an honor and privilege to join the XORTX board at this pivotal stage of the Company’s development. Kidney disease affects millions of patients around the world and I am pleased to be participating, through the XORTX board, in the development of therapies designed to address the unmet needs of these patients.”

In connection with the appointment of Jacqueline Le Saux, XORTX has granted, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, an aggregate of 250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercisable price of $0.15 for a period of five years.

About Jacqueline Le Saux

As a Vice President, Legal in both public and private companies Ms. Le Saux has led multiple financings, mergers and acquisitions and product licensing transactions, mitigating risk and executing strategies in the Canadian healthcare industry. Her broad industry experience spans big pharma to early and late-stage research and development, as well as consumer products and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Prior to entering the health care industry, she was a partner at a top tier Canadian law firm, specializing in securities and corporate law. Jacqueline is now transitioning to the role of an independent Corporate Director.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has intellectual property rights and has established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients suffering from kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

