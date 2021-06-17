checkAd

Applied Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for AT-007 for Galactosemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to AT-007 for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare metabolic disease. AT-007 is the Company’s central nervous system-penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor in development for multiple rare metabolic disorders, including Galactosemia, SORD and PMM2-CDG.

Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need, enabling drugs to reach patients earlier. Clinical programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the regulatory review process. These clinical programs may also be eligible to apply for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met. Applied Therapeutics plans to submit an NDA for Accelerated Approval of AT-007 for the treatment of Galactosemia in the third quarter of this year. FDA has previously granted Orphan Drug Designation and Pediatric Rare Disease status to AT-007 for Galactosemia. 

“Galactosemia is a devastating rare metabolic disease that progressively worsens over time and greatly impacts patient quality of life,” said Shoshana Shendelman PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “There are currently no drugs approved for Galactosemia, and we believe AT-007 has the potential to be the first drug approved for patients urgently in need of treatment. Fast Track Designation offers several important opportunities to work closely with the FDA through the review and approval process to ensure that AT-007 is available to patients as quickly as possible.”

About AT-007

AT-007 is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor (ARI) in development for the treatment of several rare diseases. In an animal model of Galactosemia, AT-007 reduced toxic galactitol levels and prevented disease complications. AT-007 significantly reduced plasma galactitol levels vs. placebo in adults with Galactosemia in a Phase 2 registrational trial; the long-term extension in adults remains ongoing. AT-007 is currently being studied in a registrational trial in children ages 2-17 with Galactosemia. AT-007 is also in clinical development for the treatment of SORD Deficiency, a rare progressive hereditary neuropathy, and in development for the treatment of Phosphomannomutase 2 Deficiency (PMM2-CDG), a congenital disorder of glycosylation. AT-007 has received both Orphan Drug and Pediatric Rare Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Galactosemia and PMM2-CDG, and Fast Track designation for Galactosemia.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for AT-007 for Galactosemia NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus