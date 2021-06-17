Applied Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for AT-007 for Galactosemia

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to AT-007 for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare metabolic disease. AT-007 is the Company’s central nervous system-penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor in development for multiple rare metabolic disorders, including Galactosemia, SORD and PMM2-CDG.



Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need, enabling drugs to reach patients earlier. Clinical programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the regulatory review process. These clinical programs may also be eligible to apply for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met. Applied Therapeutics plans to submit an NDA for Accelerated Approval of AT-007 for the treatment of Galactosemia in the third quarter of this year. FDA has previously granted Orphan Drug Designation and Pediatric Rare Disease status to AT-007 for Galactosemia.