Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, June 24

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden Jr., CFO Ken Minor and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.

MADISON, Wis., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 24 virtually via Mediasite.

This meeting is being delivered on Sonic Foundry’s virtual event platform, powered by Mediasite Events, the complete go-to solution with everything needed to create engaging online meetings and events in this new video- first world, live or on-demand.

Investors can register to attend the meeting live or watch an on-demand recording afterwards by visiting www.sonicfoundry.com/shareholder. Shares can be voted electronically at proxyvote.com by entering the sixteen-digit control number located on the proxy card or in the email sent by the bank/broker that retains the shares. Voting should be done in advance but will also be an option during the meeting, closing promptly at the end of the meeting. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days.

Questions can also be submitted in advance to nicole.wise@sonicfoundry.com and will be answered during the meeting.

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

