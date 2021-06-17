Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies, Partners With MX Player to Introduce Cricket Prediction Games

The free-to-play games will be available to MX Player’s large and diverse user base for domestic and international cricket events, tournaments and leagues.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or "VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that Its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn ''or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with India’s entertainment super app, MX Player, that will introduce cricket prediction games for mobile.

“At GameOn, we power the best content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies in the world,” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. “Behind soccer, cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world and MX Player is watched by more than 280 million viewers globally. To exclusively power MX Player’s free-to-play prediction games is a huge opportunity to further engage an already passionate fan base that is yearning for cricket and connectivity during this time.”

Watched by an estimated 2.5 billion fans across the world as the second-most popular sport, India is synonymous with cricket. India has won the Cricket World Cup twice (1983 and 2011), and were champions of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the gold standard for domestic cricket leagues around the globe, and is the sixth-most valuable sports league in the world, according to Forbes, trailing the NFL, UEFA Champions League, and the four biggest domestic soccer competitions in Europe.

Viewership during the opening week of last season’s IPL in October was 269 million viewers (up 15%) for seven matches across 21 channels, according to India’s Broadcast Audience Research Council.

“At MX Player, we believe in bringing our consumers engaging offerings across multiple avenues and we’re delighted to partner with GameOn for cricket prediction games that fuel the passion for the sport in the country,” said Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business and Games at MX Player. “Connecting millions of avid fans through their shared love for cricket, this game will keep you on the edge of your seat with its prediction platform.”