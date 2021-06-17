checkAd

Envirotainer Announces Cathay Pacific as First Asian carrier for the recently released Releye RLP container

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Cathay Pacific has approved the Envirotainer Releye RLP for carriage on its fleet of aircraft. Cathay Pacific can now offer the Releye RLP to their customers, increasing the capacity to meet the demand for temperature-controlled and fully connected ULD solutions on all their destinations.

The Envirotainer Releye RLP is a LD11-sized unit with a unique air flow technology for maximum temperature stability in the aircraft's cargo belly hold. The RLP-size fits 3-euro pallets (or 2-US pallets) and fills a strategic gap between the larger RAP-size and the smaller RKN-size allowing for increase efficiency by mixing and matching sizes based on shipment volume. The Releye RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge.

With its unique feature set, the Releye RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring.

"Cathay Pacific is a long-term partner to Envirotainer, and I'm thrilled that Cathay was the quickest airline in Asia-Pacific to qualify our latest innovation, the new Releye RLP container," says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer. He continued, "Cathay Pacific's extensive network and strong Pharma product will continue to be an asset to Pharma shippers globally, now with the inclusion of the Releye RLP the impact will be even greater."

"Cathay Pacific is delighted to be the first Asian carrier to approve the new Envirotainer Releye RLP container unit," said Frosti Lau, General Manager Cargo Service Delivery. "It will allow us to offer yet more choice to our customers for transporting temperature-sensitive shipments: which is especially important at this moment, when vaccines and other life-saving pharmaceutical shipments are in such critical demand in different parts of the world. The advanced cool-chain technology that has gone into the design of the Releye RLP container is an example of the innovation that will help move our industry forward."

