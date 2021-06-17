Intuit Named a Best B2B Brand in Canada by 2021 Report on Business Ranking

Intuit provides solutions and programs that help consumers and small businesses navigate today's fast-changing business landscape with confidence. A prime example is the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator , launched in partnership with Highline Beta at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program supports innovations that address the financial challenges many Canadian consumers and small businesses face in uniquely difficult times. Initiatives like these propel Intuit to further support Canada's innovation economy in the years to come.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, is pleased to announce its inclusion on the inaugural Report on Business Best B2B Brands list , making it one of the top-regarded business brands in Canada. In recognition of Intuit’s unique suite of capabilities, products, and services, the company placed No. 12 on this list.

"We’re honoured to be recognized as a trailblazing company that has impressed Canadian executives through our innovation, culture and social responsibility," said David Marquis, Vice President and Country Manager of Intuit Canada. “At Intuit, we believe technology can power prosperity for the economy, small and medium-sized businesses, and ultimately, all Canadians. That’s what motivates us to create financial technology solutions that address real-world, human challenges.”

Best B2B Brands is a new annual research initiative produced by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business magazine in partnership with Ipsos. The research identifies and defines excellence among major business-to-business service providers, based on the opinion of Canadian executives. Analysis of the data resulted in a list of 25 best overall business brands, as well as top-three lists in each of the seven industry categories.

About the Report

In January and February of 2021, The Globe and Mail and Ipsos surveyed 406 Canadian executives, asking for perspectives and impressions of 74 leading business brands in seven industry categories: Accounting, Banking, Communications, Consulting, Enterprise Software, Group Benefits, and Legal. Brands were evaluated on 42 different attributes related to client engagement, culture, innovation, social responsibility, and talent.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

