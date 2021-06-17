checkAd

Appili Therapeutics Inc. Expands PRESECO Clinical Trial of Avigan/Reeqonus for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients into Mexico and Brazil

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, has added several clinical research sites in Mexico and Brazil to its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential oral therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The expansion into Mexico and Brazil will ensure a timely completion of this pivotal trial and reaffirm favipiravir as one of the most advanced oral COVID-19 antiviral candidates in development with top-line data expected in Q3 2021.

Appili’s PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Avigan/Reeqonus, an oral antiviral that selectively inhibits viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP), as a potential home-based treatment for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The primary goal of the study is to demonstrate a significant shortening of the time to sustained recovery for study patients receiving the experimental medicine compared to a placebo.

There are more than 730 U.S. patients currently enrolled in the PRESECO study. Site activation is underway in Mexico and the first sites are active and enrolling patients. Site activation in Brazil is expected to start in the coming weeks. With the addition of the new sites, Appili expects to complete enrollment and report top-line results by the end of September.

“While the situation is improving in the U.S., COVID-19 remains an international crisis. Here and abroad, physicians and government leaders have been calling for effective oral antiviral medicines to treat these patients. With cases decreasing in the U.S. our clinical expansion into Brazil and Mexico will help us meet our enrollment goal. With this expansion of our trial, we will be able to move quicker towards our goal of determining whether Avigan/Reeqonus is effective in helping people who suffer from mild-to-moderate COVID-19 to recover faster and avoid hospitalization and death,” said Yoav Golan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Appili Therapeutics.

Recently, an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended continuation of PRESECO without modification. This expansion is a key component of continuing the trial completion.

As part of the expansion and prioritization of the PRESECO treatment study, Appili has ended its CONTROL trial. CONTROL was a Phase 2 trial designed to determine whether Avigan/Reeqonus could prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in long-term care settings and originally developed in collaboration with researchers at Sinai Health as part of the early response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

