BARK Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo Virtual 'Bricks to Clicks' Digital Conference

The Original BARK Company (“BARK”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that the Company will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual 'Bricks to Clicks' Digital Conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with a fireside chat presentation at 3:20 PM Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Manish Joneja, and Chief Financial Officer, John Toth, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.bark.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

