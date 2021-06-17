Mirion Technologies, a Charterhouse Capital Partners Portfolio Company, to List on New York Stock Exchange Through Business Combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, today announced it will become a publicly traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Larry Kingsley, former CEO of Pall Corporation and IDEX Corporation, will serve as Chairman when the transaction closes. Mirion will continue to be led by 20-year industry veteran and company founder, CEO Thomas Logan. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and at close Mirion’s stock will trade under the ticker symbol NYSE: MIR.

“Tom Logan and his team have done a tremendous job building the company and positioning it for long-term value creation. I could not be more excited at the opportunity to partner with Tom and his team to support their continued growth,” said Mr. Kingsley. “Mirion is the kind of company I am most familiar with and attracted to, with great positions in good industries, a global footprint, real technological differentiation, leading positions in attractive but still fragmented end-markets, high recurring revenue mix, limited macro-sensitivity, strong margins and free cash flows, strong organic and inorganic growth potential, and opportunities for sustained improvements over time. Taken together, I am delighted with the near- and long-term prospects for Mirion and the opportunity this represents for shareholders.”

“This transaction enables us to accelerate our growth, expand upon our market leading product innovation strategy and execute on the multiple levers of value creation we have identified,” said Mirion CEO Thomas Logan. “The partnership with Larry -- who has a proven track record of substantial shareholder value creation -- will further enhance our strategic trajectory. With strong free cash flow expected after interest and tax, we will have plenty of firepower for acquisitions to accelerate our growth.”

“Mirion is exactly the kind of company we hoped to find when we launched GSAH II a year ago. It is a high quality, defensive business with a long and profitable operating history, strong and resilient cash flows, with significant opportunities ahead for continued growth and margin expansion. We are proud to partner in this transaction with Larry Kingsley, Tom Logan and the whole Mirion team,” said Tom Knott, CEO of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.