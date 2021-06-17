United States Steel Corporation Announces Redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2025

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U. S. Steel”) announced today that it issued a notice of redemption to redeem the entirety of its approximately $718 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). Pursuant to the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes, U. S. Steel expects the total payment to holders of the Notes including the principal and redemption premium to be approximately $730 million (reflecting a redemption price of 101.719% of the aggregate principal amount thereof in accordance with the terms of the Notes), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of August 15, 2021. The Notes will be redeemed with cash on hand.

“This is further confirmation of our commitment to strengthen our balance sheet,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Superior operating performance and our focus on unlocking value through the sale of non-core assets have afforded us the ability to take bold balance sheet actions and further improve U. S. Steel’s competitiveness.”