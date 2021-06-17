Progenity Establishes Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board

Progenity is developing a pipeline of therapeutics and diagnostics that are designed to act at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract with a focus on IBD. Progenity’s Targeted Therapeutics program consists of drug-device combination products under development that have the potential to deliver high concentrations of proprietary drug formulations via a novel, orally ingestible capsule to the precise site of disease along the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The Drug Delivery System (DDS) capsule is designed to maximize the available dose at the site of disease to potentially improve efficacy and reduce systemic toxicity.

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the formation of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board. The advisory board includes respected researchers and clinicians who are thought leaders in the research and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Progenity’s lead Targeted Therapeutics product candidates, PGN-001 (liquid adalimumab delivered by DDS) and PGN-600 (liquid tofacitinib delivered by DDS), are being developed with an initial priority for ulcerative colitis, part of the estimated $15 billion IBD market.

The advisory board will provide clinical and strategic guidance on Progenity’s ingestible therapeutics and diagnostics pipeline, as the company transitions from preclinical to clinical studies. Dr. William Sandborn will chair the board, which includes Dr. Geert D’Haens, Dr. Bruce Sands, and Dr. Séverine Vermeire.

“I am excited to chair the Progenity IBD clinical advisory board. The data generated by Progenity to date is compelling for the potential of therapeutics delivered locally with the DDS technology to improve efficacy and safety and enable combination therapy. I look forward to further working with Progenity on the clinical development plan for PGN-001 and PGN-600,” said William Sandborn, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego.

The first official advisory board meeting will be held this summer to review data recently announced around the clinical performance of Progenity’s drug delivery system (DDS), preclinical data for PGN-600, and initial data from an ongoing clinical study in which adalimumab is being delivered by enema as a proxy for delivery with the DDS in moderate to severe colitis patients. This data will enable the clinical advisory board to refine Progenity’s clinical development plan for its lead candidates with clinical trials expected to begin in 2022.