Marbella Pharmacy Launches Vaccine Distribution in Orange County, California

Marbella Pharmacy has received its initial allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare technology and services company, today announced Marbella Pharmacy has received an initial allocation of vaccines from the California State Government for Orange County. Marbella, a CalVax approved pharmacy, will now be distributing vaccines to the public out of its retail pharmacy location in San Juan Capistrano as well as through partner clinics in the County. Earlier in May, Medivolve announced it signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of all outstanding shares of Marbella, where the transaction is expected to close imminently.



"As indicated earlier this year, it has been Medivolve’s intention to distribute vaccines to Americans as part of its COVID-19 prevention strategy, and I am now pleased to announce we have achieved this goal,” said David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. “We are very excited about this development from Marbella as it serves as an opportunity to do our part to vaccinate the American public against COVID-19 by distributing the vaccine to the underserved segments in the State of California."