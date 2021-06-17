Psyence Group Announces Collaboration with the Scientific Research Council (SRC) of Jamaica for Psilocybin Product Development

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (“Psyence” or the “Company”) (PSYG:CSE), a public life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics, is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned Jamaican subsidiary, Psyence Jamaica Limited (“Psyence Jamaica”), it has entered into a multi-year agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with the Jamaican government’s Scientific Research Council ("SRC"). The SRC is Jamaica’s principal public sector agency, charged with fostering scientific research and the commercialization of its results. Projects implemented by the SRC have the potential to assist in the economic and social development of Jamaica. SRC has expertise in various areas including product research and development, chemical and microbial testing, molecular characterization and diagnostics of strains, propagation method development, active ingredient quantification and mushroom cultivation. The SRC’s Quality Management System is certified to ISO 9001 standard and its analytical and microbiological laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.



The first collaborative initiative includes the development of nutraceuticals containing a range of psilocybin concentrations from micro-doses to hallucinogenic levels of dosing, as well as producing timed-release formulations. According to Justin Grant, PhD, Psyence’s Chief Scientific Officer, “This collaboration sets the path forward for Psyence’s observational trials, to be followed by more rigorous clinical trials.” He added, “We are honoured to commence work with the SRC on the development and physicochemical characterization of these products to produce consistent and standardized psilocybin mushroom-derived dosage forms.”

The second initiative places special focus on Jamaica’s indigenous mushroom species because Jamaica has long been celebrated as a biodiversity hot spot. This partnership will work in the field to identify, collect, characterize and store local psychedelic and psychoactive mushrooms.

The third initiative includes protocols for optimization of spawn production of rare psychedelic mushroom species and methods of conservation of select germplasm for up to 3 years.

Dr. Ryan Francis, Acting Divisional Manager, Product, Research and Development Division of SRC, commented, “The scientific approach of Psyence is aligned with the SRC’s objectives to preserve Jamaica’s indigenous resources and to develop evidence-based, standardized products. This agreement will facilitate research that has positive implications for the mushroom industry in general, facilitating greater understanding and identification of beneficial properties. We are excited to work with Psyence Jamaica to develop psilocybin nutraceuticals as partnerships of this nature are in keeping with the SRC’s mandate to provide scientific solutions and technical support to industries.”