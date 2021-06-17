checkAd

Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 28 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Construction Experts for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 28 professionals in the firm’s Construction Solutions practice within its Forensic and Litigation and Economic Consulting segments have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal as Construction Expert Witnesses, with the highest number of experts named in the Asia Pacific region and the second-highest number of experts globally.

In addition, Senior Managing Directors Garry Crossley, Christopher Larkin and Graham McNeill were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for 2021, receiving the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. Senior Managing Director Manoj Bahl and Managing Director Ali Al-Ahmad were named to the Construction Expert Witnesses Future Leaders list, which honors experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the field.

“This recognition is a testament to our strong international base of expert advisors in the construction arbitration and litigation space,” said Graham McNeill, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “This acknowledgement, together with the recent addition of The Rhodes Group, demonstrates our commitment to investing in our team and developing the next generation of experts to provide highest quality work for our clients.”

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include:

  • Ali Al-Ahmad, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Toronto

  • Roy Andrew, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London

  • Manoj Bahl, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London

  • Lee Baker, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore

  • Bill Berkowitz, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Great Neck

  • Dan Clark, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Houston

  • Michael Cross, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London

  • Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore

  • Stuart Downes, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Perth

  • Jon Dyson, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Melbourne

  • Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 28 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Construction Experts for 2021 WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 28 professionals in the firm’s Construction Solutions practice within its Forensic and Litigation and Economic Consulting segments have been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus