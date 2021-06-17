Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 28 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Construction Experts for 2021

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 28 professionals in the firm’s Construction Solutions practice within its Forensic and Litigation and Economic Consulting segments have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal as Construction Expert Witnesses, with the highest number of experts named in the Asia Pacific region and the second-highest number of experts globally.



In addition, Senior Managing Directors Garry Crossley, Christopher Larkin and Graham McNeill were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for 2021, receiving the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. Senior Managing Director Manoj Bahl and Managing Director Ali Al-Ahmad were named to the Construction Expert Witnesses Future Leaders list, which honors experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the field.