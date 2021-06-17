Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 28 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Construction Experts for 2021
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 28 professionals in the firm’s Construction Solutions practice within its Forensic and Litigation and Economic Consulting segments have been recognized by Who’s Who Legal as
Construction Expert Witnesses, with the highest number of experts named in the Asia Pacific region and the second-highest number of experts globally.
In addition, Senior Managing Directors Garry Crossley, Christopher Larkin and Graham McNeill were recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for 2021, receiving the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. Senior Managing Director Manoj Bahl and Managing Director Ali Al-Ahmad were named to the Construction Expert Witnesses Future Leaders list, which honors experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the field.
“This recognition is a testament to our strong international base of expert advisors in the construction arbitration and litigation space,” said Graham McNeill, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “This acknowledgement, together with the recent addition of The Rhodes Group, demonstrates our commitment to investing in our team and developing the next generation of experts to provide highest quality work for our clients.”
FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include:
-
Ali Al-Ahmad, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Toronto
-
Roy Andrew, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
-
Manoj Bahl, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
-
Lee Baker, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
-
Bill Berkowitz, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Great Neck
-
Dan Clark, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Houston
-
Michael Cross, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – London
-
Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Singapore
-
Stuart Downes, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Perth
-
Jon Dyson, Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Melbourne
-
Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
0 Kommentare