LexaGene’s MiQLab Offers Rapid Plague Detection for Bioterrorism Threats

First-of-its-Kind for Rapidly Detecting Category A Bioterrorism Agents

BEVERLY, Mass., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) a molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce that today, Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder of LexaGene, will present at the Biothreat and Pathogen Detection Conference regarding the MiQLab System’s ability to detect the pathogen that causes plague.



Dr. Jack Regan states, “Our MiQLab System is both open-access and designed for point-of-care use, making it a first-of-its-kind system. These unique features are critical for early point-of-care diagnoses, which improves the probability for successful biocontainment of novel pathogens. The past 18 months have highlighted how badly humanity needs advanced technologies like the MiQLab to more successfully contain a novel pathogen capable of causing a pandemic. MiQLab is uniquely suited to fill the massive technology gap in our testing infrastructure as it has the potential to drastically reduce the response time from initial identification of a novel pathogen to the rapid deployment of new detection tests at the point of care. Minimizing this response time significantly improves the chances of successful pathogen containment so that countless lives can be saved.”

A brief interview with Dr. Regan regarding LexaGene’s value proposition for pandemic prevention can be viewed HERE.

The 28th International Biothreat and Pathogen Detection Conference is an internationally recognized meeting for experts in the detection and identification of biological threats. This conference addresses key topics in pathogen detection and presents the latest R&D and technological innovations in rapid pathogen identification. In addition, this meeting focuses on the latest strategies to overcome the hurdles surrounding the rapid identification of global biological threats and bringing new technologies from the lab to the field.

History is filled with numerous instances of naturally occurring outbreaks of biothreat agents that have collectively killed 100s of millions of people. Plague is arguably the deadliest pathogen of all time. Other pathogens have also caused massive loss of life, including the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, HIV, Ebola,1 and SARS-CoV-2. Unfortunately, intentional use of biothreat agents have been documented from the Middle Ages through both World Wars and even into modern times.2 The most recent examples include the 1984 Salmonella bioterrorism attack in Oregon3 and the 2001 anthrax letters.4