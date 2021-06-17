checkAd

Kelly to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

In addition to participating in virtual one-on-one meetings, Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, corporate secretary, will review the company’s strategy and performance. The presentation can be accessed at kellyservices.com and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation as well.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
james.polehna@kellyservices.com





