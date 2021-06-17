InMed Pharmaceuticals Increases Cannabinoid Yield to 5 g/L with IntegraSyn in Advance of Commercial Scale Production

5 g/L cannabinoid yield significantly exceeds reported industry yields

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that its continued optimization of IntegraSyn has increased the cannabinoid yield to a level of 5 g/L, further improving the economics of this proprietary manufacturing approach in advance of large-scale production.

InMed’s cannabinoid yield of 5 g/L significantly exceeds currently reported industry yields. The Company has continued to make important steps to further optimize the IntegraSyn manufacturing process, resulting in the improved yield of 5 g/L, surpassing InMed’s previously reported yield levels of 2 g/L, an already commercially viable yield. The impact of improved yield is a significant reduction in the overall cost of manufacturing due to greater amount of cannabinoid produced per batch. InMed is now focused on manufacturing scale-up to larger batch sizes in the second half of calendar year 2021.

“We are very excited by these impressive yield levels that further validates the IntegraSyn manufacturing approach as a commercially viable solution for large-scale, pharmaceutical-grade GMP production of rare cannabinoids”, said Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed. “While we continue to refine the process, we are now focused on advancing the program towards the next key milestones, including the manufacture of our first large-scale batch through a GMP-ready process in the coming months. We continue to believe InMed’s proprietary IntegraSyn approach will be one of the most important manufacturing processes for pharma-grade cannabinoids”.

Michael Woudenberg, Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, added, “This achievement of increasing yield through process optimization was a combined effort of our internal team and Almac Sciences (member of the Almac Group), our collaborator / co-manufacturing partner, and enables the continued advancement to a scaled-up, GMP-ready process.”