ContraFect Invited to Present New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at World Microbe Forum

YONKERS, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced multiple presentations, including two oral presentations, of data from its portfolio of DLAs at the 2021 World Microbe Forum, being held virtually from June 20-24, 2021.



“We are very pleased to share new research data demonstrating the potent in vitro and in vivo activity of both our lysin and amurin therapeutic modalities,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. “Our findings demonstrate the breadth of antimicrobial activity of CF-370 and our other development candidates against a wide range of Gram-negative pathogens known to cause life-threatening bacterial infections. These proprietary programs expand our portfolio and complement exebacase, our lead Breakthrough Therapy candidate currently in Phase 3 for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. We look forward to advancing our novel investigational therapeutics towards clinical trials.”