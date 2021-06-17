checkAd

ContraFect Invited to Present New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at World Microbe Forum

YONKERS, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced multiple presentations, including two oral presentations, of data from its portfolio of DLAs at the 2021 World Microbe Forum, being held virtually from June 20-24, 2021.

“We are very pleased to share new research data demonstrating the potent in vitro and in vivo activity of both our lysin and amurin therapeutic modalities,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. “Our findings demonstrate the breadth of antimicrobial activity of CF-370 and our other development candidates against a wide range of Gram-negative pathogens known to cause life-threatening bacterial infections. These proprietary programs expand our portfolio and complement exebacase, our lead Breakthrough Therapy candidate currently in Phase 3 for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. We look forward to advancing our novel investigational therapeutics towards clinical trials.”

ContraFect will deliver two oral presentations and present three posters, available on the World Microbe Forum website to registered attendees. Following the meeting, the presentation posters will be available on the ContraFect website.

Presentation Details:

Oral presentation title: Lysin CF-370 Exhibits Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Activity Against Gram-Negative (GN) ESKAPE Pathogens
Presentation day & time: June 21, 2021; 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. EDT
Session: New Agents Discovery Summary Session: Early New Antimicrobial Agents
Session day & time: June 21, 2021; 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT

Oral presentation title: Lysins: Potential to Significantly Improve Clinical Outcomes for S. aureus bacteremia
Presentation day & time: June 22, 2021; 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT
Session: The Grapes of Wrath: New Approaches to Treating Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia
Session day & time: June 22, 2021; 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. EDT

Poster Details:

Poster title: Lysin CF-370 In Vivo Efficacy Against a Carbapenem-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa in a Rabbit Infective Endocarditis Model
Session: AAR07 Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics
Poster title: Lysin CF-370 Exhibits Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Activity Against Gram-Negative (GN) ESKAPE Pathogens

