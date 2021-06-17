checkAd

Flora Growth Appoints Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, as Lead Scientific Advisor and Forms Science Advisory Team

  • Dr. Annabelle will lead the science advisory team to fill knowledge gaps that are prominent throughout the global cannabis industry
  • Focus will be to examine the therapeutic application of cannabinoids on specific disease conditions
  • Advisory team will accelerate the production of cannabis products with claims backed by scientific data
  • As part of these R&D efforts, clinical trials will be activated as soon as the necessary protocols are completed

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has appointed Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, as Lead Scientific Advisor to further the research and development of unique product formulations and to educate individuals on the benefits of cannabinoid and plant-based medicine.

Dr. Annabelle is a scientist, educator, author, mother of five, and a respected key opinion leader. She is a cell and developmental biologist from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a background in neuroscience from Georgetown University. She earned her PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology with a focus in Cardio-Oncology and has since become a philanthropist and entrepreneur focused on pharmaceutical innovation and clinical trial research in medical cannabis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Annabelle to the Flora Growth team where she will be instrumental in the future of Flora’s product development, research and educational efforts," said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora. “Flora has always been very passionate about its medical divisions and views them as foundational components of the Company as it expands its global presence. The formation of this advisory team led by Dr. Annabelle will streamline our research and development efforts and help speed up growth initiatives as we work together to launch targeted cannabis products and increase distribution across all channels.”

During her training, Dr. Annabelle experienced life-changing personal trauma that shifted her focus toward alternative medicine and natural health consciousness. Over the past 6 years, she has dedicated herself to educating individuals worldwide on the complexity of disease and the significance of utilizing natural components of plants, such as cannabis, to make medicine a more efficient, safe and personalized process. She consults on medical cannabis legalization, standards and protocols for a variety of countries and firms, and is currently conducting advanced research and product development focused on the therapeutic application of specific cannabinoids in disease conditions.

