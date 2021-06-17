ContraFect Appoints Gary Woodnutt, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Preclinical Development

YONKERS, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Gary Woodnutt, Ph.D. has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Preclinical Development. Dr. Woodnutt will oversee the scientific strategy for the Company’s early stage assets and the performance of the extensive translational programs required to proceed into clinical trials. He will have a pivotal role in the regulatory strategy for the preclinical aspects of Investigational New Drug (IND) applications as well as the potential BLA for exebacase. Dr. Woodnutt has over 30 years of experience leading the discovery and development of innovative therapies ranging from antibiotics to novel protein-based therapeutics.



“I’m thrilled that Gary is joining the ContraFect team. As a recognized leader in translational science, he brings great experience and depth of knowledge, along with the enthusiasm and a thoughtful approach to advancing our novel DLA programs towards the clinic,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research. “Gary is a tremendous addition to our highly productive team and will play an integral role as we advance our novel DLA therapeutic modalities to improve clinical outcomes and reduce mortality for serious bacterial infections and to combat antimicrobial resistance.”

“I am excited to join the team at ContraFect. The need for novel therapies and mechanisms of actions to address antimicrobial resistance has never been greater. Traditional antibiotics alone are no longer sufficient and a new approach for treating patients is of paramount importance. ContraFect is positioned to disrupt the current model of antimicrobial development with its emphasis on therapeutic regimens that have the potential to deliver superior clinical response rates, decrease mortality, and lower overall treatment costs.” said Dr. Woodnutt, Vice President of Translational Sciences and Preclinical Development.