White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge Targets on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced diamond drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise target (“Ryan’s”) and northern extent of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). This activity marks the initiation of the Company’s 2021 exploration program on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada.



The Ryan's and Ulli’s targets are situated on a 6.5 km long x 1.0 km wide, north-south trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils, which extends from the Ulli’s Ridge target in the south to the Teacher’s showing in the north (Figure 1). The close proximity of Ryan’s and Ulli’s Ridge to the Company’s existing mineral resources at Golden Saddle and Arc makes these highly strategic targets. With only limited exploration to date, these targets offer the potential for additional gold discoveries outside the current resource areas.