White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge Targets on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada
TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced diamond
drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise target (“Ryan’s”) and northern extent of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of
the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t
Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). This activity marks the initiation of the
Company’s 2021 exploration program on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada.
The Ryan's and Ulli’s targets are situated on a 6.5 km long x 1.0 km wide, north-south trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils, which extends from the Ulli’s Ridge target in the south to the Teacher’s showing in the north (Figure 1). The close proximity of Ryan’s and Ulli’s Ridge to the Company’s existing mineral resources at Golden Saddle and Arc makes these highly strategic targets. With only limited exploration to date, these targets offer the potential for additional gold discoveries outside the current resource areas.
Highlights Include:
- Ryan’s is situated on a 6.5km long x 1.0km wide north-south trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils, which hosts several other targets including Ulli’s Ridge, Minneapolis Creek, Principal Ridge and Teachers.
- 2021 diamond drilling comprises 2,500 m in 8 holes to follow up on multiple high-grade gold intercepts from the 2020 diamond drilling program, which included 17.4 g/t Au over 3.47 m in hole WHTRS20D013, 10.96 g/t Au over 3.76 m in hole WHTRS20D017, and 8.69 g/t Au over 12.3 m in hole WHTRS20D018
- Gold mineralization at the Ryan’s has been encountered in multiple zones which remain open along strike and down-dip.
- 2021 diamond drilling will also test the northernmost part of the Ulli’s Ridge target, which will be the first-ever diamond drilling of this target to follow up on encouraging 2020 GT probe results, which encountered a 25m wide zone (6 samples) averaging 2.119 g/t Au with a maximum value of 8.516 g/t Au.
“We are anticipating another exciting and successful season in 2021 with field programs now underway.” stated Terry Brace, Vice President of Exploration. “The diamond drilling program at Ryan’s Surprise is the first scheduled drilling of the season, and we are eager to follow up on encouraging high-grade gold results from last year’s program. We have a busy exploration season planned across the district and will be providing details in the near future.”
0 Kommentare