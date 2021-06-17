Community Redevelopment Appoints Randy Avon to Its Board of Directors and Newly Formed Audit Committee

Mr. Avon currently serves as the CEO of Asian Pacific Development Corp., a multi-national business development and investment company. As an Independent Board Member for Community Redevelopment, Mr. Avon will act on behalf of the shareholders to make overall policy decisions and provide oversight. Mr. Avon will also serve as an Independent member of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee. The general role of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee will be to assist the Board in monitoring its financial reporting process and related internal fiscal matters.

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC: CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it has appointed Randy Avon to its Board of Directors and as a member of the newly formed Audit Committee.

Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment, said, "We are very fortunate to have Randy join our Board of Directors. He brings a distinct set of skills and experiences in innovation, organizational leadership, strategic planning, and marketing that will help us execute a winning strategy to accelerate the potential of Community Redevelopment. Randy’s background and experience ideally complement the strength and expertise of our board members His guidance will be invaluable as we execute our plan to benefit both our partners and the communities we serve. I am looking forward to working closely with him."

As the CEO of Asian Pacific Development Corp., Mr. Avon worked with his global partner network to complete more than $22 billion in global infrastructure projects in 17 nations over the past 30 years. These projects are mostly public and private partnerships that utilize debt equity and cooperative funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Wall Street pension funds, and the private sector. These projects included world trade centers, ports, airports, toll roads, waste to energy hospitals, and renewable energy. Mr. Avon previously served as the CEO of three separate financial companies which completed over $8 Billion of infrastructure projects and over $4 Billion of waste to energy and infrastructure projects with EF Hutton and Prudential-Bache under his leadership.