checkAd

ThryvPay Grows to Top Payment Provider Inside Thryv Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

Dallas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, announces that its payment processing service, ThryvPaySM, has become the largest payment processing option within the Thryv platform, both in volume processed and number of transactions as of May 2021. 

“With five popular payment processing choices available within Thryv’s platform, ThryvPay is favored among users,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “In fact, Thryv customers who have signed up for payment services within the software since the beginning of 2021 have chosen ThryvPay more than half of the time. The other four payment options, combined, make up the remaining.” 

“The success of ThryvPay is due in great part to our team’s close working relationships with our clients,” Cantor continues. “Our service-based businesses needed a payments service that works the way they do. They asked for the ability to schedule payments, add tips and offer options to help offset transaction fees, such as transparent, flat-rate credit card fees. We also gave them the ability to utilize ACH to collect payments, which is a huge money saver for them.” 

In May, ThryvPay saw $5.5 million in total processed volume. This consistently increasing volume puts ThryvPay on track to deliver a payment processing platform with a $66 million annualized run rate within just over six months after its initial launch. Growth in volume is fueled by both growing new merchant signups, as well as month-over-month processing growth from existing merchants. 

Barry Gabster, CEO of InitiateU, shared that using ThryvPay has been effortless. “It’s easy and centralized being able to run invoices and collecting payments in one place,” he said. “Customers can choose Credit or ACH and I don’t have to worry!” 

With ThryvPay, business owners can also offer their customers installment plans, customized payment plans and membership programs. Thanks to ThryvPay’s partnership with Plaid for fraud prevention, users know that funds are available at the point of sale for ACH payments, which means no more returned checks and hefty insufficient funds fees. 

On the heels of ThryvPay’s in-platform success, Thryv launched the stand-alone ThryvPay mobile app, free to download on iOS and Android devices. The app allows any small business to utilize the core features within the payment processing service, and provides a better customer experience by adding the ability to collect contactless payments, which today’s consumers prefer. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThryvPay Grows to Top Payment Provider Inside Thryv Platform Dallas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, announces that its payment processing service, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus