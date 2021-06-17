checkAd

Biogen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:30  |  46   |   |   

  • Global Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of BIIB059, as compared to placebo, in active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a debilitating autoimmune disease which has limited treatment options
  • Positive Phase 2 LILAC study efficacy results support the further evaluation of BIIB059 in SLE

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the global clinical study, TOPAZ-1. The Phase 3 study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and assess the safety of BIIB059, a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), as compared to placebo, in participants with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). TOPAZ-1 is expected to be conducted at approximately 135 sites worldwide and aims to enroll 540 adults with active SLE.

“A chronic autoimmune condition such as lupus, which overwhelmingly affects women, has a tremendous impact on my patients’ daily lives, including their physical, mental and social wellbeing,” said Richard Furie, M.D., Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Northwell Health and Professor at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. “There remains a significant need for efficacious and generally safe treatment options for lupus patients. Based on the positive results observed in the Phase 2 LILAC study, we are excited to continue to evaluate the potential of BIIB059 in TOPAZ-1.”

TOPAZ-1 is a 52-week, multicenter, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BIIB059 compared with placebo. Participants will be randomized to receive subcutaneous treatment with BIIB059 at one of two doses or placebo every four weeks with an additional dose at Week 2, in addition to their existing lupus therapy.

“We look forward to working with the lupus community as we advance the clinical development of BIIB059 with the hope of bringing a meaningful new treatment option to people living with systemic and cutaneous lupus,” said Nathalie Franchimont, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Multiple Sclerosis and Immunology Development Unit at Biogen. “Additionally, we are reinforcing Biogen’s commitment to the inclusion of underrepresented groups in our clinical trials. We have set enrollment targets that reflect the prevalence of SLE in African-American and Hispanic/Latinx communities with the aim to achieve appropriate representation in the TOPAZ-1 study.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Study Global Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of BIIB059, as compared to placebo, in active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a debilitating autoimmune disease which has limited treatment optionsPositive Phase 2 LILAC study …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus