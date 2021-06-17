Erin Ventures and Temas Resources Sign Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin" or the "Company") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that it has entered into a definitive, binding option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Temas Resources Corp. …

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. (" Erin " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that it has entered into a definitive, binding option and joint venture agreement (the " Agreement ") with Temas Resources Corp. (" Temas ") for the joint development of Erin's Piskanja Borate Project, located in Serbia (" Piskanja ").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Temas may earn a 50% interest in Piskanja by (a) issuing to Erin 250,000 common shares and 250,000 warrants (48 months, at an exercise price equal to the market price less the maximum allowable discount pursuant to stock exchange policies), and (b) incurring an aggregate of €10,500,000 in expenditures on Piskanja. The Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances, including by Erin if certain milestones are not met in accordance with specified timelines. Upon exercise of the option by Temas, a joint venture will be formed and Erin and Temas will become associated as joint venturers to further advance Piskanja.

"We are extremely pleased to have completed this agreement with Temas" said Tim Daniels, CEO of Erin. "Both companies are excited to move forward on the project as expeditiously as possible. Temas brings a broad array of technical, financial, and business development skill sets to the venture, which will be a tremendous benefit as we progress with the development at Piskanja."

Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas added, "We are very pleased to enter into this definitive option agreement with Erin Ventures. Temas looks forward to our joint venture so as to further develop the Piskanja Property in Serbia".

About Piskanja Boron Property

Erin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. ("Balkan Gold"), holds Erin's rights to Piskanja, Erin's boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves ("CIM Standards"), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019" - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.