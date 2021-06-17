checkAd

Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 13:59  |  30   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade have been jointly recognized as a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment,” based on current capabilities and future strategies.

The report (doc #US46733621, May 2021), evaluated 13 Microsoft applications systems integrators based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing Microsoft implementation services in both the short and the long term. Accenture and Avanade were evaluated as a single entity for this report because their go-to-market strategies and capabilities for Microsoft services are tightly integrated.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 314,86€
Hebel 9,10
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,25€
Hebel 6,39
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

According to the report, buyers rated Accenture and Avanade highly for their ability to integrate its teams with customers’ internal teams, meet project timelines and handle changes in project scope.

“With the largest group of Microsoft solution experts in the world, Accenture and Avanade’s growth and innovation strategies remain highly differentiated in the market,” said Ali Zaidi, research director at IDC. “Its joint products and services built on the Microsoft cloud help clients engage with customers in new ways, empower employees and reimagine operations.”

The report states, “Accenture, Avanade, and Microsoft help clients formulate new strategies and industry solutions to drive innovation and growth in the digital era. The Accenture Microsoft Business Group — launched in February 2019 — elevates the long-standing Accenture, Avanade, and Microsoft relationship, expanding combined service capabilities, global scale, and joint solution development to help clients overcome disruption and lead transformation in their industries.”

Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group lead at Accenture, said, “We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader in this report. It is a testament to our ability to provide clients with strong enterprise transformation solutions on the Microsoft platform. We’re embedding our industry experience into the fabric of our client’s organizations – using flexible cloud technologies powered by Microsoft Azure, and by baking in industry leading data and intelligence capabilities – to help them accelerate value and respond to change.”

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade have been jointly recognized as a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment,” based on current capabilities and future strategies. The report (doc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Beamery to Transform Talent Recruitment and Management
15.06.21
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities for Manufacturing Clients
14.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Opens Innovation Space at the University of Alabama in Huntsville
14.06.21
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
14.06.21
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability Awareness of its Customers
11.06.21
Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe
10.06.21
Accenture Launches myNav Green Cloud Advisor to Help Companies Realize Sustainability Goals Through the Cloud
10.06.21
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation
08.06.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Efma and Accenture Announce the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021