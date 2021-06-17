Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report

The report (doc #US46733621, May 2021), evaluated 13 Microsoft applications systems integrators based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing Microsoft implementation services in both the short and the long term. Accenture and Avanade were evaluated as a single entity for this report because their go-to-market strategies and capabilities for Microsoft services are tightly integrated.

According to the report, buyers rated Accenture and Avanade highly for their ability to integrate its teams with customers’ internal teams, meet project timelines and handle changes in project scope.

“With the largest group of Microsoft solution experts in the world, Accenture and Avanade’s growth and innovation strategies remain highly differentiated in the market,” said Ali Zaidi, research director at IDC. “Its joint products and services built on the Microsoft cloud help clients engage with customers in new ways, empower employees and reimagine operations.”

The report states, “Accenture, Avanade, and Microsoft help clients formulate new strategies and industry solutions to drive innovation and growth in the digital era. The Accenture Microsoft Business Group — launched in February 2019 — elevates the long-standing Accenture, Avanade, and Microsoft relationship, expanding combined service capabilities, global scale, and joint solution development to help clients overcome disruption and lead transformation in their industries.”

Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group lead at Accenture, said, “We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader in this report. It is a testament to our ability to provide clients with strong enterprise transformation solutions on the Microsoft platform. We’re embedding our industry experience into the fabric of our client’s organizations – using flexible cloud technologies powered by Microsoft Azure, and by baking in industry leading data and intelligence capabilities – to help them accelerate value and respond to change.”