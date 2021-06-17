Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Oppenheimer Biotech by the Lake 2021 Investor Summit – Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the “Hot Topics in Neurological Disorder Therapeutics and Technologies” Panel discussion on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:25 a.m. ET; and
- SVB Leerink CNS Forum (webcast available to clients of SVB Leerink) – Aptinyx management will participate in a fireside chat titled, “Validating the Mechanism of NMDA Modulation” on Tuesday, June 29 at 9:20 a.m. ET
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.
Source: Aptinyx Inc.
