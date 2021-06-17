checkAd

Intema Provides Update on Livestream Acquisition and Concurrent Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:55  |  23   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce the terms of the financing being undertaken by the Corporation in connection with its previously announced proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Livestream Gaming Ltd (see press release dated May 3, 2021) (the “Proposed Transaction”). Intema intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 20,000,000 and a maximum of 30,000,000 subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the “Subscription Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $10,000,000 and a maximum of $15,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between Intema and the subscription receipt agent (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”). Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged into one unit of the Corporation (a “Unit”), for no additional consideration or action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including (i) all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction having been satisfied, (ii) the Corporation not being in breach or default of any of its covenants or obligations under the Subscription Receipt Agreement, and (ii) the escrow agent having received a notice from the Corporation that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds to the Corporation pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If the Proposed Transaction is not completed within 180 days of the closing of the Private Placement, the Subscription Receipts will be deemed to be cancelled and the holders of the Subscription Receipts will receive an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price of their Subscription Receipts and the interest earned, if any, on such Subscription Price.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intema Provides Update on Livestream Acquisition and Concurrent Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce the terms of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus