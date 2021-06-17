Intema Provides Update on Livestream Acquisition and Concurrent Financing

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce the terms of the financing being undertaken by the Corporation in connection with its previously announced proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Livestream Gaming Ltd (see press release dated May 3, 2021) (the “Proposed Transaction”). Intema intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 20,000,000 and a maximum of 30,000,000 subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the “Subscription Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $10,000,000 and a maximum of $15,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).



The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between Intema and the subscription receipt agent (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”). Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged into one unit of the Corporation (a “Unit”), for no additional consideration or action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including (i) all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction having been satisfied, (ii) the Corporation not being in breach or default of any of its covenants or obligations under the Subscription Receipt Agreement, and (ii) the escrow agent having received a notice from the Corporation that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds to the Corporation pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If the Proposed Transaction is not completed within 180 days of the closing of the Private Placement, the Subscription Receipts will be deemed to be cancelled and the holders of the Subscription Receipts will receive an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price of their Subscription Receipts and the interest earned, if any, on such Subscription Price.

