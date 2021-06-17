Loncor Announces Award of Adumbi PEA to SENET and Minecon

The focus of the PEA will be on the Adumbi deposit where an inferred mineral resource of 3.153 million ounces of gold (41.316 million tonnes grading 2.37 g/t Au) has been delineated within a US$1,500 per ounce pit shell.

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“ PEA ”) relating to the Company’s Imbo Project inferred mineral resource of 3.466 million ounces of gold (42.996 million tonnes grading 2.51 g/t Au). 84.68% of this gold resource is attributable to Loncor via its 84.68% interest in the Imbo Project.

SENET is one of the leading project management and engineering companies in the field of mineral processing in Africa, with a track record of over three decades of developing projects from the study to the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) stages. SENET is a wholly-owned independent subsidiary of DRA Global and is based in South Africa.

SENET and DRA Global have been involved in numerous gold mining projects on the African continent including the feasibility and EPCM contracts on Barrick Gold/AngloGold Ashanti’s Kibali mine, situated 220 kilometres to the northeast of Adumbi. SENET will assist in the metallurgical testwork as well as undertaking mineral processing plant design and flowsheet and project infrastructure including water, power, tailings dam facility and the associated determination of capital and operating costs.

Minecon Resources and Services Limited (“Minecon”), which has been undertaking geological and mineral resource assistance to the Company since late 2019, will be responsible for the geological, mineral resource, mining and environmental studies of the PEA including mining capital and operating costs.

Commenting on the award of the PEA study to SENET, Loncor’s President Peter Cowley commented: “SENET has a major track record in Africa, including the DRC, of undertaking projects from the early study to the EPCM stage and this experience will greatly assist in unlocking the economic potential of the Company’s Adumbi deposit. We look forward to the completion of the PEA during Q4 of this year.”

The current focus of the Company’s ongoing drill program at the Adumbi deposit is to outline substantial underground resources at depth below the 3.15 million ounce inferred resource pit shell where higher grades are being intersected, as well as other prospects in close vicinity to Adumbi.