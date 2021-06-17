MCI Onehealth Provides Update on Investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc., Provider of Patented Stem Cell Collection Technology

In addition to the capital investment, MCI will be providing commercial support to Acorn by including Acorn’s patented stem cell collection services in MCI’s selection of service offerings. In July 2021, select MCI clinics will begin offering Acorn’s services, including non-invasive hair follicle-based stem cell collection and storage, as well as live cell and genetic analytics. MCI anticipates that Acorn’s services will become available throughout the entire MCI network by the end of the year.

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, has completed a further investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc. (“Acorn”), a Toronto-based biotechnology company. Pursuant to a share exchange agreement entered into between MCI and Acorn, MCI acquired common shares in the capital of Acorn in exchange for 380,953 Class A subordinate voting shares of MCI issued at a deemed price of $5.25 per share.

“Including Acorn’s stem cell collections and cryostorage in MCI’s advancing suite of technologies is yet another strong move forward on MCI’s precision medicine roadmap,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD, CEO of MCI. “MCI is committed to growth as a means of empowering physicians and putting patients’ health first.”

Acorn’s patented technology allows for non-invasive stem cell collection and cryostorage as a monthly subscription service, in addition to providing next-generation genetics and live cell analytics. Acorn’s cryopreservation service is up to 80 per cent more cost effective than the industry average. By freezing a patient’s healthy cells and leveraging them when needed, Acorn aims to give Canadians the ability to live longer, healthier lives through regenerative medicine.

“Acorn’s partnership with MCI is an exciting opportunity to prepare Canadians for personalized regenerative treatments” said Dr. Drew Taylor, Co-founder and CEO at Acorn. “This is a very exciting opportunity to advance precision health as a whole.”

This investment enables MCI to accelerate execution on its comprehensive precision health and technology roadmap, while also supporting its long-term vision of building a data-driven, technology-enabled health services platform. As a leader in primary care, MCI’s partnership with Acorn further expands MCI’s business from a brick-and-mortar clinic network towards a data-driven, technology-enabled health services platform.