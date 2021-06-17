checkAd

MCI Onehealth Provides Update on Investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc., Provider of Patented Stem Cell Collection Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:55  |  24   |   |   

– Investment adds premium service to MCI’s suite of technologies –

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, has completed a further investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc. (“Acorn”), a Toronto-based biotechnology company. Pursuant to a share exchange agreement entered into between MCI and Acorn, MCI acquired common shares in the capital of Acorn in exchange for 380,953 Class A subordinate voting shares of MCI issued at a deemed price of $5.25 per share.

In addition to the capital investment, MCI will be providing commercial support to Acorn by including Acorn’s patented stem cell collection services in MCI’s selection of service offerings. In July 2021, select MCI clinics will begin offering Acorn’s services, including non-invasive hair follicle-based stem cell collection and storage, as well as live cell and genetic analytics. MCI anticipates that Acorn’s services will become available throughout the entire MCI network by the end of the year. 

“Including Acorn’s stem cell collections and cryostorage in MCI’s advancing suite of technologies is yet another strong move forward on MCI’s precision medicine roadmap,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD, CEO of MCI. “MCI is committed to growth as a means of empowering physicians and putting patients’ health first.”

Acorn’s patented technology allows for non-invasive stem cell collection and cryostorage as a monthly subscription service, in addition to providing next-generation genetics and live cell analytics.  Acorn’s cryopreservation service is up to 80 per cent more cost effective than the industry average. By freezing a patient’s healthy cells and leveraging them when needed, Acorn aims to give Canadians the ability to live longer, healthier lives through regenerative medicine.

“Acorn’s partnership with MCI is an exciting opportunity to prepare Canadians for personalized regenerative treatments” said Dr. Drew Taylor, Co-founder and CEO at Acorn. “This is a very exciting opportunity to advance precision health as a whole.”

This investment enables MCI to accelerate execution on its comprehensive precision health and technology roadmap, while also supporting its long-term vision of building a data-driven, technology-enabled health services platform. As a leader in primary care, MCI’s partnership with Acorn further expands MCI’s business from a brick-and-mortar clinic network towards a data-driven, technology-enabled health services platform.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCI Onehealth Provides Update on Investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc., Provider of Patented Stem Cell Collection Technology – Investment adds premium service to MCI’s suite of technologies –TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus