Bombardier Announces Expiration of Early Tender Date and Amendment for its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) today announced certain matters with respect to its cash tender offer previously announced on June 3 2021 (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to US$1,000,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of Accrued Interest) (as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Corporation, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount”) of three series of its outstanding senior notes (collectively, the “Notes”) due 2022 and 2023 as identified in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and the 2023 Tender Cap (as such 2023 Tender Cap may be increased or decreased by the Corporation, including the increase described herein), as applicable, and possible proration, as set forth in the Offer to Purchase containing the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, subject to amendment with respect to the 2023 Tender Cap as announced hereby. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase dated June 3, 2021 (as amended hereby, the “Offer to Purchase”) with respect to the Tender Offer.



The Tender Offer and the Offer to Purchase are hereby amended as follows:

The 2023 Tender Cap is amended to increase it to US$520,558,062.50 so that Bombardier may purchase on the Early Settlement Date up to US$520,558,062.50 in aggregate purchase price (exclusive of Accrued Interest) of the 2023 Notes.

As of the Early Tender Date for the Tender Offer, US$210,183,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the 6.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (17.52%) were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, US$88,364,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the 5.750% Senior Notes due 2022 (48.77%) were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and US$489,937,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (47.85%) were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

As a result of the amendment set forth herein, all Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase by Bombardier on the Early Settlement Date. All such Notes that have been accepted will be settled on the Early Settlement Date in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, as amended hereby. Bombardier expects such Early Settlement Date to be June 18, 2021.