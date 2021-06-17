checkAd

SWEDISH FISH Partners With TerraCycle to Launch Recycling Program

Consumers Can Enjoy the Sweet Taste of SWEDISH FISH Candy and Recycle the Packaging for Free

TRENTON, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWEDISH FISH, the #1 fish shaped candy brand in the US*, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle to offer consumers a free, easy way to recycle their SWEDISH FISH packaging. In addition to disposing of the brand’s packaging in an environmentally conscious way, every shipment of SWEDISH FISH packaging waste sent to TerraCycle earns collectors points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“We’re excited to start this partnership with TerraCycle for our SWEDISH FISH brand. As part of Mondelēz International, we are on a mission to lead the future of snacking by creating snacks the right way for both people and planet to love. We’re continuing to make progress and scale our efforts to deliver meaningful change.” says Mondelēz International Associate Director Equity Candy, Mili Laddha.

Through the recycling program, consumers can now send in SWEDISH FISH packaging to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/swedish-fish and mail in the packaging waste using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

“The SWEDISH FISH brand is giving their consumers the unique opportunity to responsibly recycle their candy packaging,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “Participants in this recycling program can have fun and enjoy their favorite sweet treat.”

The SWEDISH FISH Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

* Based on Nielsen sales, Non Chocolate Candy Category, Latest 52 Weeks week ending 3.27.2021

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

About TerraCycle
TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Contacts: Jane Corcoran
  +1-847-943-5678
  news@mdlz.com 




