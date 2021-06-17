checkAd

Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Update on Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results and Field Programs

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary results from its metallurgical test work undertaken by Mintek in South Africa and its ongoing field programs at the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana as part of its feasibility study work (“FS”). The ongoing field programmes include exploration drilling programs at an extension of the existing K.Hill Project orebody (“K.Hill Extension”) and the Otse manganese prospect (“Otse”).

Highlights

  • Test work has shown that high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) with less than 1% total impurity and manganese content of more than 31.5% has been achieved. The remainder of the metallurgical test program will focus on further impurity reductions.
  • K.Hill Project FS reserve infill drilling is complete and assay results and an ore reserve estimate are both expected during Q3 2021.
  • K.Hill Project FS in-pit and civil geotechnical drilling along with sterilization drilling in the designated plant and infrastructure areas is progressing as planned.
  • At K.Hill Extension, 13 of the currently planned 32 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes have been completed to date.
  • At Otse, two orientation geophysical studies have been completed and an induced polarization (“IP”) program will commence this month.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

I am delighted to announce the progress we have made in the metallurgical test work so far. The progress in each of the test steps has achieved targeted objectives. I am also happy to report on the completion of the reserve drilling campaign and the progress on the mineral reserve estimation which will culminate in the announcement of our maiden reserve in the third quarter. Exploration drilling continues on the K.Hill Extension and we will commence our IP geophysical program at Otse imminently with results from both of these exploration programs expected during the summer.

Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results

Further to the Company’s press release dated February 5, 2021, the metallurgical test work undertaken by Mintek in South Africa has successfully produced HPMSM with less than 1% total impurity and with a manganese content of more than 31.5%. These preliminary results were achieved by the evaporative crystallization of a purified solution. Completed activities include leach optimisation, bulk leach, base metal precipitation, iron and aluminium precipitation, representing a number of the initial steps of the process flowsheet to produce HPMSM from the K.Hill Project ore. Ongoing purification and crystallization test work will focus on further reducing the total impurity in the pregnant crystallizer feed solution to remove trace quantities of deleterious elements. Comminution test work, the first step in the ore treatment process, will also be completed as part of the overall testwork program.

