checkAd

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Mack Sporting Goods

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Alpha and Mack Sporting Goods team up to launch Esports events on GamerzArenaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on …

Alpha and Mack Sporting Goods team up to launch Esports events on GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Esports partnership with Mack Sporting Goods ("MSG"), a retail sporting goods company based out of Texas.

As part of this partnership, Alpha will help MSG expand their traditional athletic sporting goods market into the rapidly expanding Esports market. Alpha will host and operate multiple Esports activations on its online platform GamerzArena, starting with the MSG Madden League. MSG Madden League participants will play weekly for 18 weeks and compete for a chance to advance to the playoffs based on their records, following which, Alpha and MSG to host a virtual Esports ‘Big Game' final.

In addition, MSG will leverage their in-store real estate, customer CRM platforms and data to drive GamerzArena sign-ups to participate in the newly formed MSG Madden League.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with MSG and look forward to kicking off our Madden League and other activations in the coming weeks," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "We have been quickly signing many different partnerships with brands and organizations given the hyper-growth surrounding Esports which will attract new users to GamerzArena platform."

"Mack Sporting Goods is excited to be apart of this strategic partnership to promote the MSG Madden League as well as other coming esports tournaments and leagues on the GamerzArena platform," said owner of MSG, Alex Mack. "We anticipate this partnership making our Madden, F1, 2K, and wild Rift events more accessible with a higher level of competition and organization. We want the MSG Madden League to be known for big prize pools, creating Pros, and low cost of participation. We receive all of the above with our partnership with Alpha."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt 
CEO and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652029/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Announces-Partner ...

Alpha Esports Tech Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Mack Sporting Goods Alpha and Mack Sporting Goods team up to launch Esports events on GamerzArenaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force ...
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Start of Operations and Resources on Treasure Site
Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy
Rockhaven Commences Drilling at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon
Titel
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:02 Uhr
Alpha Esports Tech gibt Partnerschaft mit Mack Sporting Goods bekannt
09.06.21
Alpha Esports Tech gibt neues OTC-Markt-Handelssymbol „APETF“ bekannt
09.06.21
Alpha Esports Tech Announces New OTC Market Trading Symbol: APETF
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports Tech - Esports-Partnerschaft mit 'Centric Gaming' (deutsch)
08.06.21
Alpha Esports Tech gibt Esports-Partnerschaft mit Centric Gaming bekannt
08.06.21
Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Centric Gaming
02.06.21
Alpha Esports Tech nimmt Handel an der Frankfurter Börse unter dem Kürzel ‚9HN‘ auf